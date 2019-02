Better Networking via Amazon offers the Tenda AV1000 Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit for $59.99. Coupon code "208GW3RB" cuts it to. Plus,applies. (Although the picture may show the EU version, the comments state that this is the US model.) They include HomePlug AV2 technology, an embedded noise filter, and support up to 1,000 Mbps LAN connection speed. Deal ends February 9.