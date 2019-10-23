New
Tend Secure Lynx Solar Weatherproof Outdoor WiFi Surveillance Camera
$120 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Apply coupon code "DSLYNX" to get this discount.
  • 1 sunny day provides up to 7 days of runtime
  • stores 3 days of data in case of power/internet outage
  • intelligent facial recognition with check-in notifications
  • live video streaming and still image capture
  • 2-way audio system
  • 7-day video cloud storage
  • Model: TS0030
  • Code "DSLYNX"
  • Expires 11/9/2019
