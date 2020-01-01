Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
1 hr ago
Ten Percent Happier Meditation App for iOS or Android
Free Access for Healthcare Workers
Digital Download

It doesn't specify how long the free access to this meditation app lasts, but it normally costs $99 per year. Shop Now

Tips
  • Not a healthcare worker? Anyone outside of the healthcare industry can still get a 7-day free trial.
Features
  • guided meditations, talks, daily features, and more
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPhone / iPod Apps
iOS Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register