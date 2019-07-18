New
Tello Unlimited Minutes / 4GB Data Phone Plan
$19 per month

Tello offers its no-contract, Unlimited Minutes / 4GB 4G LTE Data Phone Plan for $19 per month. Shop Now

Features
  • bring your own phone or purchase one from Tello (starting at $25)
  • coast-to-coast wireless coverage on Sprint's 4G LTE network
  • unlimited text in every plan + free tethering
  • calls to Canada, Mexico & China included
  • unlimited 2G data, after you've used your LTE data
  • no fees whatsoever, upgrade or cancel at any time
