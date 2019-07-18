sponsored
$19 per month
Tello offers its no-contract, Unlimited Minutes / 4GB 4G LTE Data Phone Plan for $19 per month. Shop Now
- bring your own phone or purchase one from Tello (starting at $25)
- coast-to-coast wireless coverage on Sprint's 4G LTE network
- unlimited text in every plan + free tethering
- calls to Canada, Mexico & China included
- unlimited 2G data, after you've used your LTE data
- no fees whatsoever, upgrade or cancel at any time
