Telesport Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for $260
Walmart · 47 mins ago
Telesport Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
$260 $460
free shipping

It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in Blue and White or Black and White.
Features
  • measures 10.6-ft. x 32" x 6''
  • adjustable paddles
  • non-slip deck
  • includes repair kit, fin, handle pump with pressure gauge, ankle leash, waterproof mobile phone shell, and carry bag
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register