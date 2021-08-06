Telesport Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for $200

Walmart · 1 hr ago
$200 $400
free shipping
It's $200 off list and $60 under our June mention. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in Black and White.
- Sold by Gadgetwoo via Walmart.
Features
- measures 10.6-ft. x 32" x 6''
- adjustable paddles
- non-slip deck
- includes repair kit, fin, handle pump with pressure gauge, ankle leash, waterproof mobile phone shell, and carry bag
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 1 day ago
Bluu Ultralight Foldable Camping Chair
$19 $32
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40BLUUCHAIR" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Also available in Nested Frame for $23.94 after the same coupon.
- Sold by Bluu_Camping via Amazon.
Features
- aluminum alloy frame
- 600D Oxford cloth
- 3 layered pockets
- supports up to 280-lbs.
- collapses to 15" x 5.5" x 4"
- carrying bag
Walmart · 15 hrs ago
Igloo 48-Qt. Laguna Ice Chest Cooler
$17 $45
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
REI · 1 mo ago
Osprey Packs and Bags at REI Outlet
up to 45% off
free shipping w/ $50
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Amazon · 1 day ago
10-Foot Pop-Up Canopy
$99 $170
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "KPRGQGSS" for a total savings of $71. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- At this price in White.
- Shipped and sold by In & Out Lite Direct-US via Amazon.
Features
- waterproof, 300D oxford cloth canopy
- measures 120" L x 120" W x 102" H
- 4 sand bags, 4 ropes, and 4 stakes
- 210D cloth sidewall
- wheeled carry bag
Walmart · 2 days ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Hybrid Chino Pants
$15 $22
pickup
That's $7 under list price, and most stores charge closer to $50 for a similar pair of Levi's. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In several colors (Total Eclipse pictured).
- There are a couple priced around $13 with low stock. Pickup varies by option.
Walmart · 2 days ago
Campmoy 26" 21-Speed 350W Electric Mountain Bike
$700 $1,300
free shipping
At $600 off, that's a savings of more than 45%. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- The QS26 model is also available for $760.
Features
- LCD display
- 36V lithium battery
- 350W motor
- 21-speed transmission
- 5 pedal assist modes
- bike lock
- Model: SH26
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mobil 1 5W-30 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Bottle
$9.37 after rebate $24
pickup
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
Walmart · 3 days ago
Skechers Men's Foamies Go Walk 5 Stars & Stripes Clogs
$22 $45
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
