$9 $35
$2 shipping
It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- Shipping adds $2.49, but orders of four or more get free shipping.
- Anti-shock mechanism
- 9 LED light with 90 degree inclination
- LED powered by four AG13 button cells (included)
- Easy twist lock system
- 3-section adjustable telescopic pole
- Adjustable wrist strap
- Adjustable length from approximately 21" to 44"
Segway · 1 day ago
Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Smart Self-Balancing Hover Skates
$180 $400
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WELCOME20" to drop the price to $179.99; which $100 under our previous mention and a low by $175 today. Buy Now at Segway
- Alternately they can apply coupon code "STAYSAFE19". It takes $19 off but that entire $19 is donated to support healthcare workers.
- top speed of 12mph
- IP54 waterproof protection
- supports up to 220-lbs
- runs up to 45 minutes per charge
- Model: W1
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Be1 Personal Neck Fan
$16 $34
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AQ7MWXO5" for a savings of $17.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White or Black (pictured).
- Sold by Be1 via Amazon.
- 2 speeds
- USB rechargeable
- up to 4 hour run time on full charge
- each fan rotates 90° vertically and 180° horizontally
Amazon · 2 wks ago
La Crosse Technology Color Forecast Station
$36 $50
free shipping
Most stores have a shipped price of at least $6 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- indoor/outdoor temperature (F/C) & humidity (%RH) with min/max records and customizable alerts
- dynamic color forecast display & forecast tendency indicator
- barometric pressure with historical graph
- Model: 308-1416-TBP
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Ambient Weather WiFi Smart Weather Station
$170 $180
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ambient Weather via Amazon.
- measures wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, outdoor temperature, humidity, and solar radiation
- LCD color display
- remote monitoring and alerts
- Model: WS-2902B
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
200-Lumen 3-Mode Magnetic COB Work Light
$3 $13
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 4 or more bag free shipping.
- uses 3 AAA batteries (included)
- 3 lighting modes
13 Deals · 4 wks ago
Magnetic 3 LED Flash Light
$5 $16
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
- If you're ordering six or more, shipping is free.
- flexible neck
- magnetic tool (includes four batteries)
- extends from 6.5" to 21.5"
