Walmart · 14 mins ago
Tekton 16-oz. Jacketed Fiberglass Brass Hammer
$15 $21
free shipping w/ $35

This is a DIY essential if you're getting a project done while isolating. And at a $12 savings too. Buy Now at Walmart

  • add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee applies.
Features
  • Double-faced
  • Non-sparking
  • Rubber grip
  • Fiberglass handle
  • Model: 30903
Details
