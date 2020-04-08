Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Northern Tool
That's the best price we could find by $16.
Update: The price has increased to $104. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Walmart
Do you have projects galore planned to work on during hibercation? Whether you're building, crafting, painting, or bedazzling, this workbench is just what you need. It's large work surface is perfect for a variety of tasks, and you'll have power at your fingertips for tools, additional lighting, or whatever else you might need (you know, charging your phone to keep that self-isolation playlist going), plus it is $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Meals for two start as low as $4, and many of these deals are the equivalent of BOGO discounts. Shop Now
Have you already steamrolled through your isolation snacks? The Girl Scouts have you covered cause they're always prepared. Shop Now
Keep an eye on your pooch for free, while you keep the rest of us healthy. Shop Now at Furbo
Save on jacks, battery chargers, shop stools, tool boxes, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
That's $10 off and a great price for such a hefty set. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Save on a variety of impact tools, drills, saws, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
Save on trailers, hitches, and towing accessories. Shop Now at Northern Tool
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Staples
Stay connected to your work with a safe alternative to face to face meetings. It's $38 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
The leaf is effectively free since the option without it goes for the same price. Most patio sets this size and price are not made of solid acacia wood -- and it's the best price we could find by $374. Buy Now at Walmart Buy Now at Walmart
That's a great price for a no-frills wireless mouse and perfect to pair with a system that doesn't get a ton of use. Buy Now at eBay
