Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Teknor Apex Garden Hose Remnant
$8
curbside pickup

That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Opt for curbside pickup to save $6.99 on shipping.
  • measures 5/8" x 15-foot
  • leak-proof couplings
  • Model: REM-15
