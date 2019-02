$9.99

Note: Stocking up? Order two or more for $8.99 each with free shipping

As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the Teknon Messenger Bag in Brown forwithThat's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. It measures 16"x 11"x 4", features a large interior compartment, multiple smaller compartments, and a shoulder strap. Deal ends today.: The price has increased to