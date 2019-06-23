New
Tejava · 54 mins ago
Tejava takes 25% off sitewide via coupon code "DN25". Plus, get an extra 5% off when you subscribe to receive any product regularly. A flat rate of $5 for shipping applies. Tejava offers a variety of products including their best-selling ready-to-drink bottled tea in four flavors (Original Black Tea, Raspberry Tea, Peach Tea, and Mint Tea. Also available are tea pods for use in Keurig coffee brewers, as well as tea bags in a variety of flavors. Note that the code is valid for one time use per customer and cannot be stacked on top of another discount code.
  • Code "DN25"
  • Expires 6/23/2019
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
