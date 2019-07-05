New
Rakuten · 38 mins ago
$16 $19
free shipping
TeeHee Socks via Rakuten offers its TeeHee Americana Socks 12-Pair Pack for $18.69. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $15.89. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13 outside of other TeeHee storefronts. Buy Now
- available in sizes 9-11 and 10-13
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Seesily Men's No Show Socks
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
USA One via Amazon offers its Seesily Men's No Show Socks in several colors (Blue 10-13 pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "L3YRUK44" drops the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7-10 and 10-13
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
JaosWish Men's No-Show Socks 6-Pack
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
JaosWish via Amazon offers the JaosWish Men's No-Show Socks 6-Pack in Black + White for $12.90. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "U66OWAU4" to cut the price to $5.16. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from a week ago, that's $8 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $6.45. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes M or L
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Harry Potter Men's Hogwarts Socks
2 for $5 $10
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers two pairs of Harry Potter Men's Hogwarts Socks in Gryffindor/Slytherin for $4.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- fit men's shoes sizes 8 to 12
Amazon · 1 wk ago
JaosWish Women's No-Show Socks 6-Pack
$6 $13
Prime
JaosWish via Amazon offers the JaosWish Women's No-Show Socks 6-Pack in 3 Nude + 3 Black or 6 Colors for $12.90. Coupon code "3HRGK78T" cuts that to $6.45. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits sizes from 6 to 11
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Dri-fit Crew Socks 3-Pack
$9 $18
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-fit Crew Socks 3-Pack in Gray for $8.99. Choose $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- fit shoe sizes 13-15
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at GamerCandy via Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Home Depot · 9 hrs ago
Power Tools at Home Depot
up to 46% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 46% off a selection of power tools. (Ridgid 2" Brad Nailer and Headless Pinner 2-Tool Combo pictured.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted items include nailer kits, mobile power stations, air compressors, generators and more
- brands include DeWalt, Jackery by Honda, HDX, Ridgid, Ryobi, and Freeman
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Funny Office Notepads 4-Pack
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Thrillovation via Amazon offers the Thrillovation Funny Office Notepad 4-Pack for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Each 50-sheet pad measures 4.25" x 5.5"
- "If you're happy and you know it, It's Your Meds"
- "This two hour meeting was almost as productive as a single, well written e-mail"
- "Chaos Coordinator"
- "Let me drop everything and start working on your problem"
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
