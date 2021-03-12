New
Ted Baker Women's Apparel & Shoes Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 84% off
free shipping w/ $89

Although the banner says up to 65% off, we found up to 84% off on in-stock items. Save on over 300 items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Pictured is the Ted Baker London Women's Oceanne Pleated Fit & Flare Dress for $149.97 ($279 off).
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free on orders of $89 or more.
  • Expires 3/14/2021
