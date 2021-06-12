Ted Baker London 56mm Acetate Square Polarized Sunglasses for $60
Nordstrom Rack · 36 mins ago
Ted Baker London 56mm Acetate Square Polarized Sunglasses
$60 $149
free shipping w/ $89

That's $89 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Available in Black.
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
  • 100% UV protection
