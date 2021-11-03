New
eBay · 40 mins ago
$58 $73
free shipping
To take $15 off, apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20". Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by tecwareglobal via eBay.
Features
- clear tempered glass panels
- four Orbis F1 fans and hub
- one 3.5" and one 3.5"/2.5" drive bays
- seven PCIe expansion slots
- supports ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards
Details
Comments
eBay · 2 days ago
eBay coupon
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
eBay · 4 days ago
ASICS at eBay
Up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
eBay · 1 day ago
Dewalt Tools at eBay
Up to 40% off
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
eBay · 5 days ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Ivy Bridge i7 13.3" Laptop
$500 $2,399
free shipping
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
Features
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
