Walmart · 1 hr ago
Techni Mobili Student Task Chair with Arms
$44 $51
free shipping

This chair is a good option for working or studying from home, and it's a savings of $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Black or Pink.
Features
  • adjustable height from 29.5" to 34"
  • 150-lb. weight capacity
  • fabric seat and back with nylon base
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
