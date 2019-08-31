New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Techni Mobili 58" Durbin TV Stand (for TVs up to 75")
$99
free shipping

Walmart offers the Techni Mobili 58" Durbin TV Stand (for TVs up to 75") in Espresso for $99 with free shipping. That's $6 under our July mention of another color and the lowest price we could find now by $34. Buy Now

Features
  • measures about 15" x 57.5" x 23"
  • 2 glass doors with 1 shelf for audio or gaming components
  • 3 shelves for accessories
  • supports TVs up to 90-lbs.
  • Model: RTA-8850-ES18
