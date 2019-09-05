Personalize your DealNews Experience
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker, with deals starting from around $80. Shop Now
Newegg takes up to 50% off select laptops, desktops, tablets, TVs, audio equipment, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, many items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 43% a selection of Amazon devices. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Fire Televisions, Echo Dots, Kindles, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730. Buy Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Various sellers via eBay take up to 60% off a selection of refurbished power tools with prices starting from $28.98. (Prices are as marked). Plus, these items also qualify for free shipping. That's the best general discount we've seen in nearly four months. Save on brands DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, Black & Decker, Ryobi and more. Shop Now
