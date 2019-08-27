Personalize your DealNews Experience
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 33% off a selection of Anker charging and audio products with prices starting at $11.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon continues to discount a selection of refurbished laptops, monitors, power tools, and more as part of its Off to College Refurb Sale. Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $15. Add two pairs to cart for the in-cart price of $22.50. With free shipping, that's a savings of $14 for two pairs of similar adidas men's shorts elsewhere. (For further reference, we saw a singular pair for $11 in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
