Newegg · 45 mins ago
Team Group 32GB UHS-I Class 10 micro SD Cards
3 for $10 $12
free shipping
Newegg offers three Team 32GB UHS-I Class 10 microSDHC Memory Cards with Adapter for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20, and at $3.33 per card, it's the best per-unit price we've seen for any 32GB microSD card. (For further reference we saw a single one for $5 in our March mention.) Buy Now
Features
  • transfer speeds up to 80MB/s
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
