NeweggFlash offers the Team 128GB Class 10 micro SDXC Memory Card for $12.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- read speeds up to 80MB/s
- write speed up to 20MB/s
Expires 7/19/2019
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Amazon offers the Samsung 128GB EVO Select UHS-3 Class 10 microSDXC Card for $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's cents under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $13.) Buy Now
- includes an adapter
- Model: MB-ME128GA/AM
Amazon offers the Samsung 512GB Evo Select UHS-I U3 microSDXC Card with SD Adapter for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up to 60MB/s
- Model: MB-ME512GA/AM
Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 64GB UHS-I U3 A2 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $15.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
