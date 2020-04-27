Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Fanatical · 43 mins ago
Teaching You Python 5-eBook Bundle
$1 $140

That's $139 less than you'd pay for these books on Amazon. Buy Now at Fanatical

Tips
  • You can get an extra 8 books (13 total) for $8, or a further 12 (25 total) for $15.
Features
  • the bundle includes Python Programming Blueprints, Django 2 by Example, Clean Code in Python, Modern Python Cookbook, and Python 3 Object-Oriented Programming
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Ebooks Fanatical
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register