They're free for use in K–12 schools, schools of education, public libraries, houses of worship, and youth-serving nonprofit organizations. Films focus on Selma, the Holocaust, bullying, and other subjects. Shop Now
- Each kit includes a DVD along with lesson plans and other teaching materials
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Read up on a variety of historical topics with Captivating History. Subjects include American History, Founding Fathers, The Great Depression, The Age of Enlightenment, and many more. Shop Now at Amazon
- around 100 titles at no cost
Save on free books from Kindle. Choose your favorite classic like The Mysterious Island, David Copperfield, A Tale of Two Cites, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, and many more. Shop Now at Amazon
- over 10,000 titles
Save up to $5 off digital list prices (and up to $13 off print) on cookbooks for air fyers, instant pots, weight loss, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- 16 titles available
Amazon offers a wide titles from authors like E.L. Todd, Blake Pierce, Lindsey Lanier, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Kindle short reads, singles, and eBooks
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Save on men's and women's clothing, home and garden items, furniture, accessories, and more. Shop Now
- All clearance items are final sale. No returns or exchanges accepted.
Save on a range of bikes - including mountain bikes, e-bikes, road bikes, and gravel bikes - from Kona, Marin, Bjorn, and more. Shop Now
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Sign In or Register