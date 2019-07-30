- Create an Account or Login
Newegg offers the Tayama Turbo Oven with Extender Ring for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Walmart offers the La Gourmet 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven in White for $39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest prices we've seen for this size air fryer. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Instant Pot Lux 8-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $45 with free shipping. That's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $34 less than the best deal for a new unit now.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
NeweggFlash offers the TP-Link OnHub AC1900 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router for $54.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $28.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $221.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Asus ROG Swift 34" 1440p IPS Curved LED Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync in Gray for $799.99. Coupon code "EMCTCUD43" cuts that to $719.99. With free shipping, that's $71 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $49.) Buy Now
