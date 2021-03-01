sponsored
Taxslayer
35% off, from $11
Save 35% at TaxSlayer when you use coupon code "SLAYIT35". Or opt for the free federal + free state option if you have a simple tax situation.
Features
- Simply Free (including State) for free
- Classic for $11 ($6 off)
- Premium for $24 ($13 off)
- Self-Employed for $31 ($16 off)
- + $32 per state filed
Details
