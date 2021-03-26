New
UntilGone · 21 mins ago
Tater Mitts Quick Peeling Potato Gloves
$8.99 $11
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS859321" to make this the lowest price we could find by at least a buck. Buy Now at UntilGone

Features
  • removes the thinnest layer of skin
  • purports to peel potato in 8 seconds
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEWS859321"
  • Expires 4/26/2021
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen UntilGone
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register