8" and 9.5" fry pans

4-quart jumbo cooker and 6-quart Dutch oven with lids

1.5- and 2.5-quart sauce pans with lids

2 cookie sheets and 2 cookie cutters

5-piece ceramic pinch bowl set and 4-piece glass bowl set

5-piece measuring spoons, silicone spoon, turner, and recipe book

Walmart offers the Tasty 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set in Blue bundled with the Google Home Mini forwith. That's $155 off and the lowest price we could find find, although we saw it for $16 less on Black Friday. The set includes: