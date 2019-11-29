Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Tasty 15-Piece Soft Grip Cutlery Set
$15 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Includes: 8” Chef’s Knife, 7” Bread Knife, 7” Slicer Knife, 5” Santoku Knife, 5” Utility Knife, 4.5” Citrus Knife, 3.5” Paring Knife, & 13” x 9.5” cutting mat
  • available in Blue or Red
