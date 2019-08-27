New
Walmart · 18 mins ago
Tasty 12-Cup Muffin Pan
2 for $14 $17
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Tasty 12-Cup Muffin Pan 2-Pack for $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • BPA- and PFOA-free
  • silicone inset handles
  • dishwasher-safe
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Walmart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register