Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Musician's Friend · 42 mins ago
Tascam TH-200X Closed-Back Studio Mixing Headphones
$30 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Musician's Friend

Features
  • 40mm neodymium magnet drivers
  • 15Hz to 22kHz frequency reponse
  • stainless steel frame
  • 3.5mm-to-1/4" screw-on adapter
  • 9.8-foot cable
  • Model: TH-200X
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Headphones Musician's Friend Tascam Teac Professional
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register