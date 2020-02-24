Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 18 mins ago
Tascam Headset Mic/Headphone Combo
$6 $50
$4 shipping

That's $40 off list shipped. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • swivel boom mic
  • 1/8" stereo mini jack connector
  • lightweight
  • Model: HMPS5
