Adorama offers the Tascam 2-Channel Portable Digital Recorder for $76.76 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
  • supports WAV and MP3
  • bitrates up to 24-bit/96kHz
  • fixed cardioid condenser microphones in an XY pattern
  • remote file transfer and streaming over WiFi
  • Android and iOS control apps
  • Model: DR-22WL