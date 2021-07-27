Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape Concealer for $15 for members
tarte cosmetics · 1 hr ago
Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape Concealer
$15 for members $29
free shipping w/ $40

Save half off the winner for Best Concealer for the Allure Readers' Choice Award 2021. Buy Now at tarte cosmetics

  • Shipping adds $6, but orders of $40 or more bag free shipping.
  • This offer is valid for Teamtarte members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Posted by Ashley.
  • Why does she love this deal? "It's my favorite concealer. It's full coverage and helps my dark circles look lighter and blurs my wrinkles."
  • Expires 7/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
