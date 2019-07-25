New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Targus Strata II 15.6" Laptop Backpack
$11 w/ $2 in Rakuten Credit $45
free shipping

Targus via Rakuten offers its Targus Strata II 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Burgundy for $13.50. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $10.80. Plus, you'll receive around $1.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $2 below our mention from May and $11 under what you'd pay from Targus directly. Deal ends July 25. Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Backpacks Rakuten Targus
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register