New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 54 mins ago
Targus Groove Notebook Backpack
$26 w/ $5 Rakuten points
free shipping

Today only, Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Targus Groove Notebook Backpack in Black for $26 with free shipping. Plus, members bag $5.20 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now

Features
  • padded sleeve protects notebooks up to 15.4 "
  • multiple pockets
  • Model: CVR600
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptop Bags Rakuten Targus
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register