New
Rakuten · 56 mins ago
Targus Groove Notebook Backpack
$21 w/ $4 in Rakuten points
free shipping

Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Targus Groove Notebook Backpack in Black for $26. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops that to $20.80. Plus, you'll bag $4 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $9 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $15. Buy Now

Features
  • padded sleeve protects notebooks up to 15.4 "
  • multiple pockets
  • Model: CVR600
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptop Bags Rakuten Targus
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register