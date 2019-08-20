Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Buy offers the Targus City 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last Black Friday week and the best price we could find by $25 today. (It's also just an extremely low price for a Targus backpack in general.) Buy Now
Jiabeier via Amazon offers the Manxisi 15.6" Laptop Backpack for $38.88. Coupon code "WENWW4B6" drops that to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy Urban 15.6" Laptop Sleeve in Charcoal with the HP Envy Rechargeable 500 Wireless Mouse in Rose Gold for $29.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $28.49. With free shipping, that's $31 under the lowest price we could find for the pair separately elsewhere and $7 less than you'd pay for the mouse alone elsewhere. Buy Now
Vento Marea via Amazon offers the 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Unicorn for $34.99. Coupon code "IJJVRPUZ" drops that to $22.74. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy via Google Express offers the Hoover Spotless Deluxe Pet Deep Cleaner Vacuum for $69.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
