Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 41 mins ago
Targus 4K USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station
$74 $78
free shipping

After using coupon code "TG4", that's nearly $40 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Targus via Rakuten.
Features
  • supports 1 4K monitor (DisplayPort) or 2 HD monitors (DVI-I/DVI-D ports)
  • includes 5 USB 3.0 SuperSpeed ports and 1 USB 3.0 powered port
  • Model: DOCK130USZ
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "TG4"
  • Expires 5/7/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptop Accessories Rakuten Targus
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register