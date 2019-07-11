New
Rakuten · 46 mins ago
Targus 16" Mobile VIP Checkpoint-Friendly Topload Laptop Case
$49 $72
free shipping
Targus via Rakuten offers its Targus 15.6" Mobile VIP Checkpoint-Friendly Topload Laptop Case in Black for $57.59. Coupon code "TARGUS9" drops that to $48.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Features
  • SafePort Sling
  • fits laptops up to 15.6" and tablets up to 12”
  • trolley strap allows attachment to luggage
  • unzips flat for TSA screening
  • weather-resistant base
  • Model: PBT264
Details
Comments
  • Code "TARGUS9"
  • Expires 7/11/2019
