taotronics.com · 58 mins ago
$27 $56
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BH26" to make this a low by $2. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- Avaiable in White (pictured) or Black.
Features
- dual mic with noise reduction technology
- 6mm PEEK+PET speaker driver
- IPX8 water resistant
- up to 50-hours playtime
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Micro Center · 4 wks ago
Jlab Wireless Earbuds at Micro Center
free
pickup
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Audio-Technica Closed-Back Premium Gaming Headset
$50 $130
free shipping
It's $5 under our December mention, $79 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Beach Camera via Amazon.
Features
- 6" boom microphone
- 5Hz - 35GHz frequency response (That is some bass, people.)
- Model: ATH-PG1
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Headphones Outlet Deals at Crutchfield
from $28
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Leather Cases for Airpods
$6.99 $22
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Tanga
Tips
- Available in 4 colors.
Features
- snug fit
- ring buckle
- compatible with Generation 1 and 2 AirPods
taotronics.com · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics 4L Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
$34 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EXTRA001" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- up to 30 hours on one tank
- automatic shut off when water runs out
- LED display
- Model: TT-AH001
taotronics.com · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics 6L Ultrasonic Humidifier
$66 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "PREP65" for a low by $20. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- In Black or White.
Features
- 3 cool mist outputs / 550ml/h warm mist output
- automatically maintains 55% to 65% humidity
- top-fill 6-liter tank for up to 60 hours of continuous mist
- essential oil applicable
- 1 to 9 hour timer
- LED touch control and remote control
- includes 3 aroma pads, 3 mineral absorption pads, 3 dustproof sponges, and cleaning brush
- Model: TT-AH046
Amazon · 1 day ago
TaoTronics Adjustable Oscillating Tower Fan
$56 $80
free shipping
Clip the $15 coupon and use code "H4V3QWIN" to save $24. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vava-Electric via Amazon.
Features
- 3 modes
- 5 fan speeds
- 90° oscillation
- remote control
- 12-hour programmable timer
- height adjustable from 36" to 42"
- Model: TT-TF005
