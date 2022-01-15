Get this deal via coupon code "DNL01". It's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- adjustable tilt and swivel
- 5 color modes
- 7 brightness levels
Apply coupon code "DNDL1" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in Black at this price; White drops to $25 via the same code.
- 4 lighting modes
- 1-hour auto-off timer
- built-in 5V/1A USB output
- 5 custom brightness levels
- touch controls & memory function
- Model: TTDL01
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $79; pickup may also be available.
Shop discounts on vanity lights, recessed lighting, chandeliers, light strips, indoor ceiling fans, outdoor ceiling fans, pendant lights, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Home Decorators Collection Wesley 52" Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan w/ Remote for $166
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
It's a savings of $17 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- adjustable light panels
- E26 medium base
- 3,500-lumens
- 5,000K Daylight
- Model: 93129817
Final savings stack up to as much as 80% off (even though the banner says up to 60% off). Save on apparel for men, women, and kids, as well as furniture, rugs, decor, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Neiman Marcus
Apply coupon code "DBD3" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 6 settings
- 2-hour auto shut-off
- soft and waterproof microfiber cover
- Model: HM-BD003
Use coupon code "DTF1" for $42 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3 modes, each with multiple speeds
- adjustable height
- remote control
- 85° oscillation
- 18-hour timer
- 35° tilt angle
- dual blades
- Model: TT-TF010
- UPC: 719710458789
This is a $10 low today and $4 less than we saw it in August. Use coupon code "DMF2" to get this deal. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- In Black or White.
- insulated double wall design
- 3 foam textures
- 4 settings
- Model: MI-MF002
Sign In or Register