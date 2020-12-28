Use coupon code "1951220-AFS" to get the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Black or Silver. The black model projects laser dots (red, green, and blue colors in 7 unique combinations). The silver model projects laser patterns (stars, snow, bells, Christmas trees, snowmen, and Santa Claus).
- projects up to 33 feet away
- automatic timer and shut off
If you're willing to store them until next year, Macy's offers big savings on hundreds of holiday decorations, trees, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Snoopy's Letter to Santa Ornament for $20.99 (pictured, $49 off)
Save on over 1,000 items including Christmas trees, garlands, lights, yard decorations, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Home Accents Holiday 7.5-Ft. Dunhill Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree for $149.50 (50% off).
- On the left side of the home page, click on "In Stock at Store Today" to view in-stock items available today at your local store. (Stock varies by location)
Use coupon code "STILLSAVING" to save and stock up on decoration for next year. Discounted items include trees, ornaments, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the National Tre Company 5-Foot North Valley Spruce Tree with Clear Lights for $66.50 after the coupon above. ($14 low)
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $49 or more ship for free.
Deck your halls with over 550 Christmas decorations to choose from with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Home Accents Holiday 7.5-Ft. Alexander Pine Pre-Lit LED Artificial Christmas Tree for $99.60 (It's dropped $75 in the last week and is now $150 under list.)
Apply coupon code "0801220-AFS" for the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Poké Ball or Great Ball.
- ideal for grinding herbs into small pieces
That's a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Get this price via coupon code "4601220-AFS".
- In several trucks (Fire Truck pictured)
Apply coupon code "4921220-AFS" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- folding play mat
- 2 friction trucks
- flame ring dinosaur ramp
- barriers, cones, and smashed cars
Coupon code "8751220-AFS" cuts this almost to half-price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- stretchable neoprene base material
Apply coupon code "PLUS57" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 4 color temperatures and 4 brightness levels
- wirelessly charges QI-enabled devices
- adjustable head
- Model: TT-DL057
Apply coupon code "EVE50" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 10 levels
- 24V brushless motor
- 6 massage heads
- automatic shut off
- carry case
- Model: TT-PCA003
Apply coupon code "SS65" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3 noise cancelling modes
- memory foam ear pads
- adjustable headband
- up to 30 hours playtime per charge
- Model: TT-BH055
- UPC: 661094408037
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 550mL per hour output
- automatic humidity monitoring
- up to 60 hours run time per full tank
- covers up to 753-square feet
- 3 mist levels and temperatures
- remote control
