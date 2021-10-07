Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
Apply coupon code "DSD13" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in White.
- adjustable tilt and swivel
- 7 brightness levels
- 5 color modes
- Model: TT-DL13
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Save on light sconces, pendants, chandeliers, vanity lights, and ceiling fans. Shop Now at Home Depot
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
To save $64, apply coupon code "65H5DXWV". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Franklin Lighting via Amazon.
- 5,000k daylight
- ETL certified
- dimmable
- rated IC for insulated ceilings
- 650-lumens
- 50W equivalent
Coupon code "DNEWS8919921" cuts it to the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Requires power bank (not included).
- 3 temperature modes
- detachable hood
Apply coupon code "DNEWS581021" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- intelligent speech mode
- natural recording mode for vocals and acoustic guitar
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS191021" and save $68 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- In Gray/Characoal/White or Black/Navy/Denim
Apply coupon code "DNEWS431021" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 6" roller diameter
- steel handle
Apply coupon code "DSN005" for a savings of $37. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Takes only 2 minutes to heat your water to 200° F
- Real-Time Temperature Display
- Automatic shut-off function switches the kettle off when the water reaches your set temperature.
- Boil-dry protection prevents it boiling if there' not enough water.
- Model: MI-EK005
Apply coupon code "DNS20" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4 sizes of eartips
- IPX8 waterproof
- charging case
- Model: BT-BH020
Apply code "DNSK1" to save $22 off the list price. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 1.7-liter capacity
- LED light
- 6 temperatures
- Model: MI-EK001
Apply coupon code "DSN04" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10 heating levels
- 8.9-ft. power cord
- Model: IK-BD004
Sign In or Register