Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Tamrac HooDoo 18 Laptop Backpack in Pumpkin or Kiwi for $14.95 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Kroser via Amazon offers its Kroser 17" Laptop Backpack in Grey or Charcoal Black for $36.99. Coupon code "F3E93U9K" cuts the price to $25.89. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jiabeier via Amazon offers the Manxisi 15.6" Laptop Backpack for $38.88. Coupon code "WENWW4B6" drops that to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Neighborhood Collection Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones in Asphalt Grey or Turf Green for $69.95 with free shipping. That's $14 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for them new. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model.
Update: Silver has increased, but Gold is still $719. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 3-Pack for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $17. (We saw a single unit for $15 last week.) Buy Now
