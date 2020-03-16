Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Tampax Heavy Flow Menstrual Cup
$24 $34
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • up to 12 hours of protection
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Personal Care Walmart Tampax
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register