Ending today, Macy's offers the Tallia Men's Modern Fit Paisley Shorts in White or Black for $23.30. Coupon code "BIG" drops it to $18.56. With free shipping, that's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
VtuAOL via Amazon offers the VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts in several colors (Blue pictured) from $19.89. Coupon code "WG5K2GER" cuts the starting price to $13.92. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Men's Cycling Shorts in several colors (Grey pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "Y7377JQQ" drops the price to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $30 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Flat Front Adventure Shorts in Asphalt Grey or Four Leaf Clover for $27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago (which required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $22 today. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
