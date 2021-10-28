New
Talbots · 23 mins ago
Up to 40% off + extra 25% off in cart
$8.95 shipping
Save on over 100 styles, with prices starting at around $37 after the in-cart discount. Shop Now at Talbots
Tips
- Pictured is the Talbot's Side Tie Shimmer Shift Dress for $67.49 in cart ($23 off).
Details
Comments
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Talbots · 5 days ago
Talbots Women's Kitty Tweed Sweater Dress
$50 in cart
$9 shipping
That's 50% off and a great price on a tweed dress. Buy Now at Talbots
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee
- Available in Indigo Blue Tweed or Wild Aster Tweed.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Amazon-Brand Women's Dresses
Up to 73% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Shop a variety of dress styles from just $8. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Truth & Fable Women's Lace Trim Bridesmaid Maxi Dress for $35.60 ($19 off).
Boston Proper · 1 wk ago
Clearance Dresses at Boston Proper
From $20
$10 shipping
Shop dresses in a wide variety of styles from around $20. Shop Now at Boston Proper
Tips
- Pictured is the Boston Proper Women's Embellished Ruffle High-Low Dress for $59.98 ($120 off).
- Shipping adds $9.95.
Venus · 6 days ago
Clearance Dresses at Venus
From $10
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a selection of just over 20 dresses. Shop Now at Venus
Tips
- Pictured is the Venus Women's Sleeve Detail Dress for $9.99 ($29 off)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $75 or more via code "FS75".
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Striped T-Shirt Dress
$29 $100
free shipping
That's $11 less than buying direct. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- It's available in Summer Topaz/white at this price.
Talbots · 5 days ago
Talbots Women's Button Cuff Slub Pullover
$27 in cart $55
$9 shipping
The price drops in cart to $52 off list. Buy Now at Talbots
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Talbots · 5 days ago
Talbots Women's Drop-Shoulder Rib Trim Pullover
From $35 in cart
$9 shipping
Save up to $64 off the list price. Shop Now at Talbots
Tips
- In Blissful Blue/Multi or Dark Grey/Multi.
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Talbots · 5 days ago
Talbots Women's Modern Sweater Blazer
$50 in cart $100
$9 shipping
The price drops in cart to $99 off list. Buy Now at Talbots
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
- In Indigo Blue or Red Plum.
Talbots · 5 days ago
Talbots Women's Wide Leg Jeans
$42 in cart $85
$9 shipping
Add a pair to cart to save $67 off the list price. Buy Now at Talbots
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Sign In or Register