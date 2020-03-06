Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Tal Trek 64-oz. Double Wall Insulated Stainless Steel Growler and Thermos
$20 $28
pickup

That's $8 off and the best price we could find. It's also a very strong price for any 64-oz. Tal bottle. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • available in Black, Slate, and Stainless Steel (Stainless Steel pictured)
  • 18/8 stainless steel
  • dishwasher safe
  • durable, vacuum tight lid
