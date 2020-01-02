Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Tal 64-oz. Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle and Growler
$12 $27
pickup at Walmart

That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • double wall vacuum insulated
  • maintains cold temperature for 48 hours with ice or hot for 12 hours
  • tethered cap
  • maintains carbonized liquid
  • Popularity: 4/5
